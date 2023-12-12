Quarry LP Buys Shares of 109,063 Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE)

Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 109,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000. Quarry LP owned about 1.67% of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition alerts:

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:TETE opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $12.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21.

About Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TETE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.