Quarry LP Has $971,000 Holdings in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA)

Quarry LP decreased its stake in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Free Report) by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,000 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP owned approximately 0.34% of Target Global Acquisition I worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGAA. Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in Target Global Acquisition I by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 10,855 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Target Global Acquisition I by 2,273.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 25,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Target Global Acquisition I Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TGAA stock opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.80. Target Global Acquisition I Corp. has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $12.19.

Target Global Acquisition I Profile

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

