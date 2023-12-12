Quarry LP Invests $2.04 Million in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJAU)

Quarry LP bought a new position in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJAU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BUJAU. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $764,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,765,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,018,000.

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Stock Performance

Shares of BUJAU stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.48. Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $10.75.

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Profile

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd operates a blank check company that intends to effect into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

