Quarry LP Invests $456,000 in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 475,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYZN. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hyzon Motors by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hyzon Motors by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 30,540 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyzon Motors by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,707 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyzon Motors by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 22,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Hyzon Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HYZN opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12. Hyzon Motors Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $2.35.

About Hyzon Motors

Hyzon Motors ( NASDAQ:HYZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Hyzon Motors Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyzon Motors Inc provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicle market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

