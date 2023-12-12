Quarry LP Makes New $2.83 Million Investment in Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII)

Quarry LP acquired a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 271,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,000. Seaport Global Acquisition II accounts for approximately 0.9% of Quarry LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Quarry LP owned approximately 3.47% of Seaport Global Acquisition II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II by 3,447.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 72,400 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the fourth quarter valued at $765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Price Performance

Shares of SGII opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.62.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Profile

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

