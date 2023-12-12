Quarry LP Makes New Investment in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA)

Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 56,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. Quarry LP owned about 0.59% of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,996 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 12,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BACA opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31. Berenson Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $11.68.

About Berenson Acquisition Corp. I

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying business combination targets in the software and technology-enabled services industry.

