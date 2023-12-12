Quarry LP Purchases New Holdings in InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN)

Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 77,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in InFinT Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in InFinT Acquisition by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in InFinT Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $502,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in InFinT Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of InFinT Acquisition during the first quarter worth $961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.83% of the company’s stock.
InFinT Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of NYSE IFIN opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average is $10.98. InFinT Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $11.25.
InFinT Acquisition Company Profile
InFinT Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on share exchange, and share reconstruction and amalgamation with similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in financial technology sections in North America, Asia, Latin America, Europe, and Israel.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than InFinT Acquisition
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Oracle’s stock just went on sale
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for InFinT Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InFinT Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.