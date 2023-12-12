Quarry LP Purchases New Holdings in InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN)

Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 77,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in InFinT Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in InFinT Acquisition by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in InFinT Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $502,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in InFinT Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of InFinT Acquisition during the first quarter worth $961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

InFinT Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IFIN opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average is $10.98. InFinT Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

InFinT Acquisition Company Profile

InFinT Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on share exchange, and share reconstruction and amalgamation with similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in financial technology sections in North America, Asia, Latin America, Europe, and Israel.

