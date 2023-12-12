Quarry LP Purchases New Position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT)

Quarry LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 16,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,938,000 after purchasing an additional 992,116 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,781,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after purchasing an additional 697,851 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,060,000 after purchasing an additional 220,320 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 696,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,876,000 after purchasing an additional 217,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 671,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ECAT opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.31. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $16.10.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 148,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,372,382.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,486,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,489,757.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,513,741 shares of company stock worth $67,846,905.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

(Free Report)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.