Quarry LP Sells 195,000 Shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUA)

Quarry LP cut its holdings in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUA – Free Report) by 66.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,000 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC grew its position in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I by 561.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHUA opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.87. SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $11.64.

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology and/or tech-enabled financial services industry in the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey.

