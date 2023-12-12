Quarry LP Sells 611,682 Shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD)

Quarry LP lowered its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD – Free Report) by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 181,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611,682 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP owned approximately 0.36% of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 4.2% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 456,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 18,361 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 220.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 55,003 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 961.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC now owns 1,104,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 23.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the first quarter valued at about $9,693,000. 9.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Price Performance

NYSE NSTD opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $10.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.43.

About Northern Star Investment Corp. IV

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

