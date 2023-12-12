Quarry LP Takes $1.53 Million Position in Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA)

Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 143,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000. Quarry LP owned approximately 0.99% of Chenghe Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHEA. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Chenghe Acquisition in the second quarter worth $187,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC boosted its holdings in Chenghe Acquisition by 318.7% in the second quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 587,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 447,429 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Chenghe Acquisition in the second quarter worth $3,041,000. Kim LLC bought a new stake in Chenghe Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,393,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chenghe Acquisition by 135.9% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 340,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 195,970 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chenghe Acquisition Stock Performance

CHEA stock opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. Chenghe Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.80.

About Chenghe Acquisition

Chenghe Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial technology or technology-enabled financial service companies, including artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud and blockchain-related initiatives in Asian markets.

