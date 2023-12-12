Quarry LP Takes Position in StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC)

Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 149,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition by 47.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in StoneBridge Acquisition by 6.6% during the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneBridge Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in StoneBridge Acquisition by 2.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,113,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,129,000 after acquiring an additional 23,980 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in StoneBridge Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $241,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneBridge Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:APAC opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.99. StoneBridge Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $11.31.

StoneBridge Acquisition Company Profile

StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar Business Combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

