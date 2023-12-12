Quarry LP Trims Stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA)

Quarry LP reduced its position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA – Free Report) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,790 shares during the quarter. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition accounts for approximately 0.9% of Quarry LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Quarry LP owned approximately 2.50% of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $573,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 57,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 25,998 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of CMCA stock opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.70. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $11.77.

About Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on companies operating in consumer and consumer technology; financial and business services; healthcare and technology; and media and telecom sectors.

