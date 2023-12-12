RA Capital Management L.P. Acquires 416,666 Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,416,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416,666 shares during the period. Cogent Biosciences comprises 1.4% of RA Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. RA Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 7.51% of Cogent Biosciences worth $75,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commodore Capital LP boosted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,566,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,902,000 after buying an additional 793,605 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 17,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 1,055.1% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 983,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,611,000 after purchasing an additional 898,313 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:COGT opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.56. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $15.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.67.

Cogent Biosciences ( NASDAQ:COGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.14). Equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Cogent Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

