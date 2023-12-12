RA Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS)

RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,587,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the period. GH Research makes up 1.3% of RA Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. RA Capital Management L.P. owned 11.06% of GH Research worth $66,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in GH Research by 13,760.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in GH Research by 277.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in GH Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in GH Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in GH Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

GHRS stock opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. GH Research PLC has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $14.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19.

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Equities research analysts predict that GH Research PLC will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on GH Research from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company develops 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Its lead program is GH001, an inhalable mebufotenin product candidate that has completed two Phase 1 clinical trials and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with TRD.

