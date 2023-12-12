RA Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 157.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,264,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,828,484 shares during the period. Legend Biotech comprises about 8.2% of RA Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. RA Capital Management L.P. owned about 3.79% of Legend Biotech worth $432,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 72.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 78.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on LEGN. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.09 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.61.

Legend Biotech Stock Performance

Legend Biotech stock opened at $60.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.39. Legend Biotech Co. has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $96.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.25 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 207.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 250.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Legend Biotech Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

