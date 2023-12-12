RA Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,083,333 Shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)

RA Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,297,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083,333 shares during the quarter. Cytek Biosciences comprises approximately 2.0% of RA Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. RA Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.09% of Cytek Biosciences worth $105,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,127,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,189,000 after buying an additional 6,840,258 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 10,731,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,260 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,687,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,703 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,407,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,163 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,062,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,612,000 after acquiring an additional 192,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cytek Biosciences news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,795,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,595,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 109,000 shares of company stock valued at $593,800 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Cytek Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTKB opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.18. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $13.77.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Cytek Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $48.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.09 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTKB. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th.

About Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

