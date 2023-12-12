RA Capital Management L.P. Sells 19,524,000 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

RA Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) by 89.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,329,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,524,000 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $43,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,151,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 29,841 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,847,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,092,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,625,000 after buying an additional 310,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IMGN shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.77.

Shares of IMGN opened at $29.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.98. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 25.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $113.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.98 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other ImmunoGen news, Director Kristine Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $578,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kristine Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $578,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 192,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $2,764,857.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 894,819 shares of company stock valued at $14,000,760. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

