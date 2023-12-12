Raffles Associates LP Buys 250,000 Shares of Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA)

Raffles Associates LP raised its stake in Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Free Report) by 125.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. Raffles Associates LP owned about 0.22% of Vizsla Silver worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZLA. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in Vizsla Silver by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 11,356,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,007,000 after buying an additional 6,288,598 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver in the first quarter worth $7,275,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vizsla Silver by 31.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,676,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vizsla Silver by 32,792.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,434,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver in the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Vizsla Silver in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Vizsla Silver Stock Performance

Shares of VZLA opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. Vizsla Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10.

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Vizsla Silver Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vizsla Silver Profile

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

