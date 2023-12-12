Raffles Associates LP Has $423,000 Stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Raffles Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Raffles Associates LP’s holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,359,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,160,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,147 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,456,000 after purchasing an additional 22,180 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,937,000 after purchasing an additional 28,851 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 337,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 30,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of BHB opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $417.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $33.11.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.00 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 23.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 35.78%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

