Raffles Associates LP Invests $162,000 in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Raffles Associates LP owned 0.21% of comScore at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westerly Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of comScore by 25.7% in the second quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after buying an additional 1,225,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of comScore by 19.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 69,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of comScore by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,159,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 13,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of comScore by 13.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 937,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 108,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its stake in shares of comScore by 16.6% in the second quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 1,511,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Get comScore alerts:

comScore Price Performance

NASDAQ SCOR opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.12. comScore, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

comScore ( NASDAQ:SCOR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.51 million. comScore had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that comScore, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SCOR

comScore Profile

(Free Report)

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. It offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.