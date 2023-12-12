Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC Has $3.43 Million Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 78.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 189,334 shares during the quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELS. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.17.

Shares of ELS opened at $71.02 on Tuesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.32 and a 200-day moving average of $67.13.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $388.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.88 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.10%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 113.29%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

