Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC Invests $11.80 Million in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,802,000. Public Storage comprises about 1.9% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:PSA opened at $276.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $257.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.52. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $316.48.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,774.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

