Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC cut its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,772 shares during the period. Terreno Realty accounts for about 2.2% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Terreno Realty worth $13,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,954,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,159,000 after purchasing an additional 341,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,663,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,688,000 after acquiring an additional 383,931 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,323,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,886,000 after acquiring an additional 217,579 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,930,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,758,000 after purchasing an additional 46,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,141,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,967,000 after purchasing an additional 305,884 shares during the period.

Terreno Realty Trading Up 0.7 %

TRNO opened at $59.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.09. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $67.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $82.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.70 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 48.75%. Analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 94.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRNO shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation ("Terreno", and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us", "our", "our Company", or "the Company") acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 76.3% of our total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2023), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 3.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.7%) and improved land (approximately 13.2%).

