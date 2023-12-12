Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC Sells 125,455 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,062,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,455 shares during the period. Broadstone Net Lease accounts for about 2.7% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $16,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNL. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 108.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 25.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 448.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BNL. TheStreet cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BNL opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $18.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.13%.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

