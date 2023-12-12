Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC Takes $6.02 Million Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 191,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,000. VICI Properties comprises approximately 1.0% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 51.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $30.79 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $35.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average is $30.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 69.46%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

