Ranger Investment Management L.P. Acquires 125,390 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,038,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,390 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned about 3.02% of Repay worth $23,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Repay by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,436,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,431,000 after purchasing an additional 788,574 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,651,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,843,000 after acquiring an additional 382,846 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,101,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,688 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,048,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,872,000 after acquiring an additional 569,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,008,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,724,000 after acquiring an additional 150,484 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RPAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Repay in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Repay from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Repay from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Repay in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Repay from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

Repay Stock Performance

RPAY stock opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.56. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $761.94 million, a PE ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $74.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Repay

In related news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,831.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Thomas Eugene Sullivan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,831.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

