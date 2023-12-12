Ranger Investment Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 433,753 Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 433,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,093,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 4.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 120.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 39.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 121.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 10.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OPCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Option Care Health

In other Option Care Health news, Director Elizabeth D. Bierbower purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $79,110.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,390.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $35.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Articles

