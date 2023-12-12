Ranger Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned 0.20% of Guidewire Software worth $12,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Guidewire Software by 490.9% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Guidewire Software by 38.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Guidewire Software by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Guidewire Software by 66.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in Guidewire Software by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GWRE shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 26,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $2,424,838.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,404,470.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $1,059,025.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,278,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 26,423 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $2,424,838.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,404,470.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,622 shares of company stock valued at $5,339,902 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $96.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -113.22 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.19. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.28 and a 12-month high of $102.41.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

