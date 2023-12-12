Ranger Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 278,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $18,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SKY. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Skyline Champion by 1,610.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Skyline Champion by 805.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 4,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $292,187.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Skyline Champion from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

Skyline Champion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $66.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.02. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $76.82.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $464.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.57 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

