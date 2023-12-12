Ranger Investment Management L.P. Buys 55,611 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680,043 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,611 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.49% of Mitek Systems worth $7,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Mitek Systems by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Mitek Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,817,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,705,000 after purchasing an additional 66,902 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mitek Systems by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 557,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 343,838 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Mitek Systems by 115,275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Mitek Systems by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.80 million, a P/E ratio of 62.61 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 4,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $43,476.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,734.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mitek Systems news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $32,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,932.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $43,476.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,918 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,734.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MITK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

