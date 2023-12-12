Ranger Investment Management L.P. Increases Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,674,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,606 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.20% of Coty worth $20,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $786,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Coty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,480,000 after buying an additional 17,116 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Coty by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 221,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 13,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Coty by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,121,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,788,000 after buying an additional 39,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on COTY. Citigroup cut their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Coty in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on Coty in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.66 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coty

In other Coty news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,425,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,390,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab bought 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 451,853,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,019,787.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,390,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,525,275 shares of company stock worth $38,061,083 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Coty Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:COTY opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.31.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). Coty had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, November 13th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Coty

(Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.