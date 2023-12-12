Ranger Investment Management L.P. Increases Position in Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,400,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,194 shares during the quarter. Sovos Brands accounts for 1.6% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Sovos Brands were worth $27,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Sovos Brands by 165.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Sovos Brands in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Sovos Brands in the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at about $149,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group lowered Sovos Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sovos Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.06.

Sovos Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SOVO opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -156.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average of $20.95. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $22.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $257.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.73 million. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Christopher W. Hall sold 67,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $1,477,556.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 311,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,246. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christopher W. Hall sold 67,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $1,477,556.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 311,350 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,246. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Yuri Hermida sold 40,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $884,121.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 308,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,679,154.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

