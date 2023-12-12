Ranger Investment Management L.P. Purchases 12,330 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,211 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares during the quarter. Workiva makes up about 2.5% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned 0.76% of Workiva worth $41,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Workiva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Workiva by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Workiva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Workiva by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Workiva alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on WK. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Workiva from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Workiva in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Workiva from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Workiva in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Workiva from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workiva

In other Workiva news, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 1,370 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $121,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,523 shares in the company, valued at $7,568,785.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Workiva news, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 1,370 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $121,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,523 shares in the company, valued at $7,568,785.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $133,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,865 shares of company stock worth $425,339. 5.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workiva Trading Up 0.9 %

WK opened at $96.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.10 and a 200-day moving average of $100.00. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.81 and a 52 week high of $116.00.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $158.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.45 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 26,521.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Profile

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.