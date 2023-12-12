Ranger Investment Management L.P. Purchases 52,070 Shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,660,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,070 shares during the quarter. Excelerate Energy comprises approximately 2.0% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Excelerate Energy were worth $33,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,206,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,948,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Excelerate Energy by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 671,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,873,000 after purchasing an additional 414,999 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,695,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,360,000. Institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

EE opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.15. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average is $18.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.48.

Excelerate Energy ( NYSE:EE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $275.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Excelerate Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 25th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

