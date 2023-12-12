Ranger Investment Management L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 411,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,010,000. Triumph Financial accounts for about 1.5% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned 1.77% of Triumph Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $571,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,197,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,807,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Financial alerts:

Triumph Financial Price Performance

TFIN stock opened at $72.09 on Tuesday. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.08 and a 1 year high of $73.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Triumph Financial ( NASDAQ:TFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $104.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson cut Triumph Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.14.

View Our Latest Report on Triumph Financial

Insider Activity at Triumph Financial

In other Triumph Financial news, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,249.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Triumph Financial news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $743,315.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,249.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,715 shares of company stock valued at $3,558,423. 6.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Triumph Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.