Rarible (RARI) Reaches Market Cap of $33.67 Million

Rarible (RARI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 12th. Rarible has a total market cap of $33.67 million and $631,936.26 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rarible token can now be bought for $1.46 or 0.00003545 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rarible has traded down 17.1% against the dollar.
Rarible Token Profile
Rarible’s genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,073,676 tokens. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari.
Buying and Selling Rarible
