RBF Capital LLC Has $18.61 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

RBF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) by 240.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 984,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695,472 shares during the period. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ comprises 1.2% of RBF Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. RBF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.43% of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ worth $18,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SQQQ. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth $73,601,000. SCEP Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 664.8% during the second quarter. SCEP Management Ltd now owns 1,388,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,810 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 14.7% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 670,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,696,000 after purchasing an additional 86,180 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth $6,675,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth $4,032,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SQQQ opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average is $18.97. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Announces Dividend

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.324 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%.

(Free Report)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.