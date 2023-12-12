RBF Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 250,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,439,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 86,191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,126,381,000 after purchasing an additional 545,118,661 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $631,922,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,451,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,407,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 87,332.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502,751 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C opened at $47.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $91.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $53.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.00.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.66.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

