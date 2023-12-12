RBF Capital LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

RBF Capital LLC cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:PM opened at $92.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $144.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.16.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.