RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,228 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 2.4% of RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,880,000 after buying an additional 141,337 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 154,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,434,000 after purchasing an additional 26,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,749,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $160.04 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $164.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.03 and a 200-day moving average of $155.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

