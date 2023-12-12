RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Buys 250 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,370,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 35.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.7% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.2% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.3 %

Caterpillar stock opened at $260.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.64 and a 200-day moving average of $257.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $293.88.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CAT. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.11.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

