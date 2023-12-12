RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for 2.3% of RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $6,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 146,190.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,728,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,426,052,000 after buying an additional 105,655,977 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,290,000 after acquiring an additional 635,350 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,167,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,876,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2,472.3% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 217,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,040,000 after purchasing an additional 209,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJT opened at $116.56 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $121.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

