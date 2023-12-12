RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Chevron by 9.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,171,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,600,425,000 after buying an additional 895,120 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 43,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 439,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. SRB Corp now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $143.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.84. The company has a market capitalization of $270.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.72 and a fifty-two week high of $187.81.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.89.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

