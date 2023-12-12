RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,504 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $672,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 591.1% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 563,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,409,000 after acquiring an additional 49,717 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VBK stock opened at $226.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.31 and a 200-day moving average of $220.79. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.04 and a twelve month high of $240.76.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.