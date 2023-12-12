RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,914 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 76,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 52,562 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 38,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after buying an additional 13,419 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.99. The firm has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

