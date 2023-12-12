RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 34.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 96.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $75.98 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $93.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.91.

View Our Latest Report on Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.