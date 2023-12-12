RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Walmart stock opened at $151.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $154,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,687,194.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock valued at $466,515,037 in the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

