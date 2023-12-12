Readystate Asset Management LP Acquires New Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Church & Dwight by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. Barclays reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.25.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $93.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.63 and a 52-week high of $100.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

