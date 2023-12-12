Readystate Asset Management LP Invests $510,000 in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,560 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.67.

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of ARW stock opened at $122.00 on Tuesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.01 and a fifty-two week high of $147.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.25.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.66. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

